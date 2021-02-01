Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $3.40 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

