Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCF. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE FCF opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,673,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.