Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarineMax, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HZO. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

HZO opened at $41.83 on Monday. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

