Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Robert Half International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.