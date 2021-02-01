Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.70 price objective on the stock.
Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million.
Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.26 on Monday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$527.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61.
About Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO)
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.
