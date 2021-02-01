Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pixelworks, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pixelworks in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Pixelworks’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.06 on Monday. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

