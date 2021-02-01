Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

