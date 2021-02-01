Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Randstad’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Randstad in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Randstad alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RANJY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.42.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.