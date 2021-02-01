Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWIR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $677.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

