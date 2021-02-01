Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SRAX, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SRAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SRAX worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

