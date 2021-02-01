Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (CPX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE: CPX) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

1/20/2021 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

1/15/2021 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

1/13/2021 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

12/10/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

12/4/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

12/3/2020 – Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of CPX opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total value of C$1,147,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at C$690,621.87. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

