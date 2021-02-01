Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$202.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$206.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$140.00 and a 12-month high of C$239.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.99 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.