Research Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.