Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 1st (AUMN, AVVIY, BBDC, BHOOY, BILI, BLI, BRKL, BSAC, BTLCY, GUS)

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock.

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

