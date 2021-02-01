Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apache (APA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apache (NASDAQ: APA):

1/26/2021 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/21/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $21.00.

1/14/2021 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/14/2021 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

APA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,563. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

