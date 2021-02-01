Reserve Rights Price Up 1.7% This Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $339.35 million and approximately $202.79 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00869294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.99 or 0.04491419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

