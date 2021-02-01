ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ResMed in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $201.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,653 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ResMed by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

