Restart Energy MWAT Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $9,774.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

MWAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

