Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,770,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after buying an additional 608,225 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $59.06. 1,423,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

