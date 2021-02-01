Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of UDR worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

