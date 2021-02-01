Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,485,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 486,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $56.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

