Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 174,468 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of First American Financial worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

NYSE:FAF opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

