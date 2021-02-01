Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,357 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of CoreLogic worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CoreLogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth $918,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth $1,298,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $75.29 on Monday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

