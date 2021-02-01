Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.94

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 14241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 267,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

