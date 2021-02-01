Revain Reaches Market Capitalization of $992.39 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Revain has a total market capitalization of $992.39 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00852956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.60 or 0.04391498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

