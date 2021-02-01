Revain (REV) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $992.46 million and $5.97 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

