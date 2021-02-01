Reviewing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Accel Entertainment and Premier Exhibitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.11%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Premier Exhibitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.12 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -107.00 Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Premier Exhibitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier Exhibitions beats Accel Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as Â’Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and Â’Bodies…The Exhibition' and Â’Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages Â’Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; Â’Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and Â’The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

