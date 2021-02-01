Reviewing CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) & World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CuriosityStream and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 2 1 0 2.33 World Wrestling Entertainment 1 4 9 0 2.57

CuriosityStream presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $52.14, indicating a potential downside of 7.17%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than World Wrestling Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CuriosityStream and World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 4.55 $77.06 million $0.85 66.13

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than CuriosityStream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats CuriosityStream on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

