Reviewing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.61 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -45.80 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

