Reviewing Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92%

82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 3.86 $55.66 million $0.80 59.71

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maxus Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00

PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Maxus Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was formed in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

