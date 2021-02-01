Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.03

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 32496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

