RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

