RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
