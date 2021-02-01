Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,950 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Tesla by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $817.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $774.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,636.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $751.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.