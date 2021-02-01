Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,853.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,641.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.