Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG opened at $138.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.