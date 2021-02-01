Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,886 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $272.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.