Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Rio Tinto Group worth $915,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.73. 109,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

