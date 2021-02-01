Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.46 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $38.46 million and $7.02 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00067026 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

