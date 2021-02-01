Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $28.97 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $28.97 million and $3.78 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00079961 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

