RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Trading 1% Higher

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.60. 9,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 6,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.05% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

