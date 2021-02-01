Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,591 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

