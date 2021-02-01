Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,377 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $426.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $453.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.98 and a 200-day moving average of $345.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

