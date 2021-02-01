Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,760 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

