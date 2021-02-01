Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 350,000 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,651,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.58% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of POWI opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.