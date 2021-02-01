Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,370 shares of company stock worth $113,917. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

