Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $34,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

