Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 4,227 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $543.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.11 and a 200 day moving average of $493.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

