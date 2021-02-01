Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

