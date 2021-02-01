Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

