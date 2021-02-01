Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 223.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE:FDS opened at $302.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

